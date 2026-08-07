Adluri Kumar proposes Dr B R Ambedkar on Indian currency
India
Telangana's Adluri Lakshman Kumar wants Dr. B R Ambedkar featured on Indian currency, saying it would honor his role as the architect of India's Constitution and a champion for equality and justice.
At a New Delhi press conference, Kumar shared that Dr. Ambedkar is a global symbol of equality, liberty, and justice, and his image on currency notes will remind every Indian of his contribution.
Kumar seeks state support and solidarity
Kumar plans to work with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the state cabinet to officially pitch this idea to the union government.
He also extended solidarity to the ongoing peaceful protest organized at Jantar Mantar by CAPSS.