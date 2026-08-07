Bofors pay-off case: SC dismisses plea challenging Hinduja brothers' acquittal

The Bofors case, involving a ₹1,437 crore deal for 400 howitzers with AB Bofors in 1986, had rocked the Rajiv Gandhi government.

It was alleged that kickbacks were paid to Indian politicians and defense officials.

The scandal came to light after Swedish Radio reported on it in April 1987.

The controversy is said to have played a role in the Congress party losing power during the 1989 elections.