Iran: Masoud Pezeshkian doubts if he met Mojtaba Khamenei
What's the story
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in a dark location in Tehran, where he could not see him. The meeting was reportedly extracted as a "concession" from the supreme leader after repeated requests and threats of resignation. However, Pezeshkian later questioned whether the voice he heard was really that of the supreme leader, Iran International reported.
Meeting details
Pezeshkian not allowed to shake hands with Khamenei
Pezeshkian was taken to an undisclosed location in Tehran and escorted to a commercial car with tinted windows, where Khamenei was waiting.
The encounter lasted only a few minutes, and Pezeshkian was not allowed to shake hands with the supreme leader.
In May, he had told trade association representatives that he spent two-and-a-half hours with Khamenei in a "cordial atmosphere."
Communication challenges
Pezeshkian defends his leader
Pezeshkian has also claimed that establishing communication with Khamenei has become "very difficult at the moment."
He, however, defended his leader, insisting he had held productive meetings with him and met with "kindness and very sound logic."
Nevertheless, he alleged that some people are trying to present a different image of Khamenei.
"Unfortunately, the current situation allows some malicious people to describe him differently and to present a different image of him," he was quoted as saying.
Power dynamics
Threat of resignation used by Pezeshkian during policy disagreements
Pezeshkian had allegedly used the threat of resignation repeatedly during policy disagreements with Iran's leadership.
He formally sought to resign in May, claiming his administration was "entirely sidelined" from national security and foreign policy decisions.
Reports suggest Khamenei issued a "final ultimatum" to Pezeshkian and backed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Ahmad Vahidi on key decisions regarding negotiations and conflict.
Public absence
Mojtaba hasn't been seen in public for 5 months
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen or heard in public for about five months since succeeding his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has only issued written statements through state media.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that few people have met with him during this time.
US President Donald Trump had claimed that Mojtaba was "90% gone," saying they have no navy or air force left.