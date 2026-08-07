Why KL Rahul has been India's go-to batter overseas: Stats
What's the story
KL Rahul will once again be India's key batter, this time in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. While spin is expected to play a crucial role, the experienced opener's skillset makes him indispensable for Team India. Over the years, Rahul has delivered in testing conditions overseas, stepping up at pivotal junctures. Here are his key numbers.
Journey
A look at his Test journey
Rahul made his Test debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He had a start-stop Test career in his first few years.
However, Rahul is now the nucleus of India's batting line-up, especially overseas. His pivotal starts continue to bolster India.
Rahul currently has 4,153 runs from 69 Tests at 36.42, including 12 tons and 20 half-centuries.
Numbers
Breakdown: Home vs away
Rahul has a terrific record overseas. Nine of his 12 Test tons have come away from home.
In 43 away Tests (home of opposition), Rahul has racked up 2,640 runs at an average of 33.84. He also owns nine half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
Rahul has 1,513 runs from 25 home Tests at an average of 42.02. His tally includes 3 hundreds and 11 half-centuries.
SENA nations
How Rahul has fared in SENA nations
Rahul is closing in on 2,000 runs in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
While the Indian batter hasn't played in New Zealand, he owns 1,978 runs from 31 Tests at 33.52 in the other three countries.
Rahul's conversion rate is incredible, with 7 tons and 6 half-centuries.
In 2023, he became the third Indian with multiple Test tons in SA.
Information
Rahul's notable records
In 2023, Rahul became the first visiting batter to score two Test centuries at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Indian batter also has his name on the Lord's Honours Board, having scored a ton in 2021.