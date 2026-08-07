Why KL Rahul has been India's go-to batter overseas: Stats

Rahul made his Test debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He had a start-stop Test career in his first few years.

However, Rahul is now the nucleus of India's batting line-up, especially overseas. His pivotal starts continue to bolster India.

Rahul currently has 4,153 runs from 69 Tests at 36.42, including 12 tons and 20 half-centuries.