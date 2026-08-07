Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel special strategic partnership over phone
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently held a telephonic conversation to discuss the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the progress of their bilateral relations and discussed recent developments in West Asia. "Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength," Modi said on social media.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on social media
Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2026
We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.@netanyahu
Sectoral collaboration
Leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors
The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors such as agriculture, water management, startups, fintech, digital healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced pharmaceuticals.
They welcomed efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties through an expanded mobility partnership and called for the early conclusion of the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement.
Tech partnership
Modi, Netanyahu emphasize collaborating in advanced technologies
Modi and Netanyahu emphasized the importance of collaborating in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing.
They hoped to leverage India's skilled talent pool and Israel's innovation-driven ecosystem for this purpose.
The conversation comes amid ongoing developments in West Asia, with both leaders exchanging views on the evolving regional situation.
Ongoing conflict
West Asia conflict has continued for over 5 months
The West Asia conflict has continued for over five months with no lasting solution in sight.
Iran is reportedly in the final stages of an agreement with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz.
Israel has confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed in Lebanon during this period.
India has called on all parties involved to return to dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting solution, supporting the two-state solution approach.