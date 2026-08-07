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Home / News / India News / Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel special strategic partnership over phone
Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel special strategic partnership over phone
The leaders reviewed the progress of their bilateral relations

Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel special strategic partnership over phone

By Snehil Singh
Aug 07, 2026
09:19 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently held a telephonic conversation to discuss the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the progress of their bilateral relations and discussed recent developments in West Asia. "Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength," Modi said on social media.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's post on social media

Sectoral collaboration

Leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors such as agriculture, water management, startups, fintech, digital healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced pharmaceuticals.

They welcomed efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties through an expanded mobility partnership and called for the early conclusion of the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

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Tech partnership

Modi, Netanyahu emphasize collaborating in advanced technologies

Modi and Netanyahu emphasized the importance of collaborating in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

They hoped to leverage India's skilled talent pool and Israel's innovation-driven ecosystem for this purpose.

The conversation comes amid ongoing developments in West Asia, with both leaders exchanging views on the evolving regional situation.

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Ongoing conflict

West Asia conflict has continued for over 5 months

The West Asia conflict has continued for over five months with no lasting solution in sight.

Iran is reportedly in the final stages of an agreement with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel has confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed in Lebanon during this period.

India has called on all parties involved to return to dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting solution, supporting the two-state solution approach.

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