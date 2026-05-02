Admiral DK Tripathi in Myanmar for 4 day military talks
India
Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi is spending four days in Myanmar to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.
He's meeting top Myanmar defense leaders and discussing ways to expand joint maritime projects and explore new areas for working together.
Tripathi to tour Myanmar naval commands
Tripathi will also tour Myanmar's naval commands and pay tribute at the Fallen Heroes's War Memorial.
This visit highlights India's push to deepen its partnership with Myanmar, which is a key neighbor for reaching Southeast Asia.
Both countries already team up on naval exercises and patrols, building on agreements like their 2017 maritime security MOU.