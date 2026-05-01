KL Rahul slams his 8th IPL half-century against RR: Stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) achieved their highest-ever successful chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets. The match was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing a daunting target of 226 runs, Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul's half-centuries guided DC to victory with 5 balls remaining. Rahul, loves batting against RR and he once again made his presence felt with a match-winning knock.

Performance Rahul shines for DC against RR Nissanka was positive in the powerplay overs and played his range of shots. He completed a 23-ball half-century inside the first six overs as DC managed 70/0. Rahul played 2nd fiddle and supported the Lankan before picking up pace post the powerplay. Nissanka's stay at the crease finally ended in the 10th over. Nitish Rana joined Rahul and the two added a brisk 61-run stand. However, both players departed in quick succession. RR pacer Jofra Archer dismissed Rahul.

Stats Rahul averages 51.62 versus RR Rahul won the Man of the Match award for his knock of 75 off 40 balls. He hit six fours and 5 sixes. In 18 IPL matches against the Royals, Rahul has got to a tally of 826 runs at 51.62. This was his 8th fifty against RR. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul joined AB de Villiers in terms of hitting the joint-most fifties against RR in IPL (8).

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Information Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 Rahul now owns 433 runs from 9 matches in IPL 2026 at 54.12. He is currently the top scorer this season and holds the Orange Cap. This was Rahul's 3rd fifty of the season (100s: 1).

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