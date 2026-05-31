Admiral Krishna Swaminathan becomes India's chief of naval staff India May 31, 2026

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan just stepped in as India's chief of naval staff, taking over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

In his first address, he talked about keeping the Navy ready for anything and protecting India's security and economy.

Swaminathan also emphasized the importance of "JAI" (jointness, self-reliance, and indigenization) to guide the Navy forward.