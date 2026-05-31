Admiral Krishna Swaminathan becomes India's chief of naval staff
India
Admiral Krishna Swaminathan just stepped in as India's chief of naval staff, taking over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
In his first address, he talked about keeping the Navy ready for anything and protecting India's security and economy.
Swaminathan also emphasized the importance of "JAI" (jointness, self-reliance, and indigenization) to guide the Navy forward.
Admiral Swaminathan pledges Navy career growth
Swaminathan made it clear that looking after Navy personnel is a top priority, promising career growth for officers and sailors.
He honored fallen heroes at the National War Memorial earlier in the day.
With years of experience leading key ships like INS Vikramaditya and holding senior roles, he also thanked Admiral Tripathi for his dedicated service.