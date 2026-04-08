Admissions to Delhi CM Shri schools open for 2026-27 session
Heads up, students! Admissions to Delhi's CM Shri Schools for the 2026-27 session are kicking off: April 13 for Classes six and nine, and May 7 for Class 11.
Entrance exams will be held in late March (for Classes six and nine) and in May (for Class 11).
To apply, you'll need to be a Delhi resident who studied in a recognized school in Delhi during the 2025-26 academic session.
Half seats reserved, OMR tests
Half the seats go to students from Delhi government schools who've just finished Classes five, eight, or 10; the rest are open to other eligible locals.
The entrance tests are all objective and OMR-based: Class six's paper is bilingual, while Class nine and Class 11 are in English only.
Marks? It's 300 for Class six and 400 each for Class nine and Class 11, with negative marking for Classes nine and 11.
Results drop April 30 (for Classes six and nine) and May 25 (for Class 11).
This initiative covers 75 schools aiming to boost learning opportunities across Delhi!