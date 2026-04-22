Advocates allege Justice Yashwant Varma quit inquiry to avoid charges India Apr 22, 2026

Justice Yashwant Varma recently withdrew from an ongoing inquiry into unexplained cash found at his home, and two advocates on the case say this wasn't just about fairness: they believe it was a calculated move to dodge possible charges.

The advocates, Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare and Aishwarya Bhati, argue that the evidence against Varma is strong enough for removal proceedings, and his sudden exit could stall the investigation.