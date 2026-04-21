Who is John Ternus, Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook?
What's the story
Apple has announced that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as the new CEO on September 1, 2026. The transition was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and comes after a long-term succession planning process. Cook has led Apple for 15 years and will now transition to the role of executive chairman for the board. He will continue in his role as CEO through summer while working closely with Ternus on a smooth transition.
Career progression
Ternus has been with Apple since 2001
Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, joined the company in 2001 as part of the product design team. He became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013. With a background in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Ternus started his career at Virtual Research Systems where he worked on advanced virtual reality technologies.
Product innovation
He played key role in launch of iPad and AirPods
Throughout his tenure at Apple, Ternus has been instrumental in the hardware engineering work for a number of groundbreaking products across categories. He played a key role in launching several new product lines, including iPad and AirPods, as well as many generations of iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. His work on Mac has made the category more powerful and popular globally than ever before.
Recent launches
Under his leadership, Apple launched a redefined iPhone lineup
Under Ternus's leadership, Apple's hardware engineering team recently launched a redefined iPhone lineup. This included the powerful iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the ultra-thin and durable iPhone Air, and the upgraded iPhone 17. The new $599 MacBook Neo was also introduced under his guidance. These products are a testament to Ternus's vision of making the Mac experience more accessible to people around the world.
Strategic challenges
Apple's challenges in emerging technology areas
Ternus's appointment as CEO comes at a crucial time for Apple. Despite its success with iPhones and AirPods, the company has struggled in mixed reality, generative AI, smart home tech, and autonomous vehicles. Apple has also been outspent on AI by Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft. Its AI-powered Siri was due in 2025 but is now delayed until 2026 or later due to technical issues.