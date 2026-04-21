Who is John Ternus, Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook?

Apple has announced that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as the new CEO on September 1, 2026. The transition was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and comes after a long-term succession planning process. Cook has led Apple for 15 years and will now transition to the role of executive chairman for the board. He will continue in his role as CEO through summer while working closely with Ternus on a smooth transition.

Career progression Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, joined the company in 2001 as part of the product design team. He became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013. With a background in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Ternus started his career at Virtual Research Systems where he worked on advanced virtual reality technologies.

Product innovation He played key role in launch of iPad and AirPods Throughout his tenure at Apple, Ternus has been instrumental in the hardware engineering work for a number of groundbreaking products across categories. He played a key role in launching several new product lines, including iPad and AirPods, as well as many generations of iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. His work on Mac has made the category more powerful and popular globally than ever before.

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Recent launches Under his leadership, Apple launched a redefined iPhone lineup Under Ternus's leadership, Apple's hardware engineering team recently launched a redefined iPhone lineup. This included the powerful iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the ultra-thin and durable iPhone Air, and the upgraded iPhone 17. The new $599 MacBook Neo was also introduced under his guidance. These products are a testament to Ternus's vision of making the Mac experience more accessible to people around the world.

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