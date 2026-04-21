Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's struggles versus DC in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The match will take place on Tuesday, starting at 7:30pm IST. Eyes will be on dashing SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who made a fiery fifty in his last outing. On this note, let's decode his stats against DC.
Stats
A paltry average of 19.14
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has returned with just 134 runs across nine IPL matches against DC at an average of 19.14. However, a strike rate of 191.42 speaks volumes about his intent against the team. Notably, the southpaw has entered double digits just twice across eight innings against DC. His best scores against the Capitals read 67 and 46.
Information
Two innings against DC at home
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is usually known as a batting-friendly venue, but recent matches have shown that bowlers can also have an impact if they stick to disciplined lines and lengths. Meanwhile, Abhishek has batted just twice against DC at this venue. He was dismissed for single-digit scores on both instances (2 and 5).
Stats
Over 2,000 runs in IPL
Abhishek's explosive batting was on full display in his last outing, against CSK, where he scored his half-century in just 15 balls. He ended up smashing a 22-ball 59. With his latest effort, the opener has got to 2,004 runs from 83 IPL games at an average of 27.45. The tally now includes 11 fifties and a hundred. His strike rate is 167.55. The batter's IPL 2026 tally reads 188 runs from six games at 31.33 (SR: 229.26).