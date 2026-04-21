Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's struggles versus DC in IPL: Stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The match will take place on Tuesday, starting at 7:30pm IST. Eyes will be on dashing SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who made a fiery fifty in his last outing. On this note, let's decode his stats against DC.

Stats A paltry average of 19.14 As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has returned with just 134 runs across nine IPL matches against DC at an average of 19.14. However, a strike rate of 191.42 speaks volumes about his intent against the team. Notably, the southpaw has entered double digits just twice across eight innings against DC. His best scores against the Capitals read 67 and 46.

Information Two innings against DC at home The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is usually known as a batting-friendly venue, but recent matches have shown that bowlers can also have an impact if they stick to disciplined lines and lengths. Meanwhile, Abhishek has batted just twice against DC at this venue. He was dismissed for single-digit scores on both instances (2 and 5).

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