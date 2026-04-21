Jeff Bezos's AI venture seeks $10B funding at $38B valuation

Jeff Bezos 's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Project Prometheus, is on the verge of securing a massive $10 billion in funding. If successful, this would value the start-up at an impressive $38 billion. The new round of fundraising comes amid a wave of investor interest in AI firms due to heavy tech spending transforming industries across sectors.

Investor interest Funding round attracts major players like JPMorgan and BlackRock The new funding round for Project Prometheus has attracted major players like JPMorgan and BlackRock. Bezos, the Amazon.com founder, is one of the start-up's early investors and has been spearheading the fundraising efforts with co-chief executive Vikram Bajaj. The start-up specializes in AI for engineering and manufacturing computers, cars, and spacecraft.

Start-up profile Project Prometheus focuses on physical AI Launched in November, Project Prometheus is co-founded by Bezos and Bajaj, a former Google X executive. The start-up focuses on physical AI that can work with real-world industrial processes such as manufacturing and aerospace engineering. It has been hiring top talent from OpenAI, xAI, and Google DeepMind to build its team of 50-200 employees.

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