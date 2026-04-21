Jeff Bezos's AI venture seeks $10B funding at $38B valuation
What's the story
Jeff Bezos's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Project Prometheus, is on the verge of securing a massive $10 billion in funding. If successful, this would value the start-up at an impressive $38 billion. The new round of fundraising comes amid a wave of investor interest in AI firms due to heavy tech spending transforming industries across sectors.
Investor interest
Funding round attracts major players like JPMorgan and BlackRock
The new funding round for Project Prometheus has attracted major players like JPMorgan and BlackRock. Bezos, the Amazon.com founder, is one of the start-up's early investors and has been spearheading the fundraising efforts with co-chief executive Vikram Bajaj. The start-up specializes in AI for engineering and manufacturing computers, cars, and spacecraft.
Start-up profile
Project Prometheus focuses on physical AI
Launched in November, Project Prometheus is co-founded by Bezos and Bajaj, a former Google X executive. The start-up focuses on physical AI that can work with real-world industrial processes such as manufacturing and aerospace engineering. It has been hiring top talent from OpenAI, xAI, and Google DeepMind to build its team of 50-200 employees.
Future prospects
Bezos in talks for $100B investment fund to back start-ups
Bezos is also said to be in early talks with investors from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to raise up to $100 billion for an investment fund. This fund would be used to buy or invest in companies that could benefit from the technology developed by Project Prometheus. The start-up will compete with established players like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, xAI, and Anthropic in the physical AI space.