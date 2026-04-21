11 injured in violent clashes inside Germany gurdwara
What's the story
A violent clash at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, left at least 11 people injured. The incident occurred in the Duisburg locality and involved around 40 individuals. Disturbing videos from inside the religious premises show a physical altercation between two groups with knives and kirpans being used as weapons.
Law enforcement action
Witnesses reported use of pepper spray and firearm
The violent clash prompted a major police response, including the deployment of special police tactical units. Witnesses reported that pepper spray and a firearm were also used during the altercation. A 56-year-old congregation member who witnessed the incident said it appeared to be planned as attackers suddenly sprayed pepper spray before one fired a pistol.
Twitter Post
Visuals from scene
🤯🇩🇪 Shocking scenes from Gurdwara Duisburg, Germany:— Allen Hampton (@Hamp_Allen) April 20, 2026
Sikhs fighting inside sacred space, turbans flying, kirpans drawn on each other over Golak money, and a forced takeover by the previous management, who lost the election.
This violence isn't random. It's the direct result of… pic.twitter.com/47h4lni6w1
Internal conflicts
Ongoing problems and conflicts
The witness also said there have been ongoing problems and conflicts about influence and control at the temple. They added, "When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger." The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
At least one suspect was handcuffed by police and placed in a patrol car. The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered yet, but initial findings suggest it was a blank-firing pistol based on shell casings found at the scene. The criminal investigation department is now working to determine exactly who attacked whom during this violent clash inside the gurdwara premises.