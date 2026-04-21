11 injured in violent clashes inside Germany gurdwara

A violent clash at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany , left at least 11 people injured. The incident occurred in the Duisburg locality and involved around 40 individuals. Disturbing videos from inside the religious premises show a physical altercation between two groups with knives and kirpans being used as weapons.

Law enforcement action Witnesses reported use of pepper spray and firearm The violent clash prompted a major police response, including the deployment of special police tactical units. Witnesses reported that pepper spray and a firearm were also used during the altercation. A 56-year-old congregation member who witnessed the incident said it appeared to be planned as attackers suddenly sprayed pepper spray before one fired a pistol.

Twitter Post Visuals from scene 🤯🇩🇪 Shocking scenes from Gurdwara Duisburg, Germany:



Sikhs fighting inside sacred space, turbans flying, kirpans drawn on each other over Golak money, and a forced takeover by the previous management, who lost the election.



This violence isn't random. It's the direct result of… pic.twitter.com/47h4lni6w1 — Allen Hampton (@Hamp_Allen) April 20, 2026

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Internal conflicts Ongoing problems and conflicts The witness also said there have been ongoing problems and conflicts about influence and control at the temple. They added, "When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger." The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician.

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