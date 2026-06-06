India playing home Test without Ashwin, Jadeja after 15 years

Historical context

Last match without Ashwin or Jadeja

The last time India played a home Test without either Ashwin or Jadeja was against New Zealand in Nagpur back in 2010. The match saw legendary spinners Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha as the two specialist spinners. India won that match by an innings and 198 runs. Since then, every one of the 69 home Tests has featured at least one of these two prolific spinners from India's red-ball history.