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Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary resigns, thanks party leaders
Sumathi Venkatesh was Tamil Nadu BJP's state secretary

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary resigns, thanks party leaders

By Snehil Singh
Jun 06, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

Sumathi Venkatesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state secretary in Tamil Nadu, has resigned from her post. She announced her decision on X, formerly known as Twitter. Venkatesh said she took the decision after much deliberation and with a heavy heart. "With a heavy heart, I have decided to step down from my responsibilities as State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tamil Nadu," she wrote.

Resignation details

Venkatesh did not disclose any future plans

In her post, Venkatesh expressed her gratitude to all party leaders, office bearers, and karyakartas (workers) at both the national and state levels for their support during her tenure. She also sought the acceptance of her resignation from the party's state secretary. However, she did not disclose any plans after leaving the BJP.

Twitter Post

Sumathi Venkatesh's resignation

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Recent departures

Resignation comes after Annamalai's departure

Venkatesh's resignation comes on the heels of former state chief K Annamalai and state vice president Karu Nagarajan leaving the party. Annamalai had earlier announced his departure from the BJP, saying he would start a political journey focusing on "common man politics." He emphasized distancing from personality-driven politics, sycophancy, and hereditary power.

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Party response

BJP downplays Annamalai's exit

The BJP has downplayed the impact of Annamalai's departure on the party. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said, "There will be no loss to the BJP due to his resignation." He added, "There won't be any setback to the BJP, which is the biggest party in the world. The party will remain steadfast on its ideology."

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