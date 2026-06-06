Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary resigns, thanks party leaders
What's the story
Sumathi Venkatesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state secretary in Tamil Nadu, has resigned from her post. She announced her decision on X, formerly known as Twitter. Venkatesh said she took the decision after much deliberation and with a heavy heart. "With a heavy heart, I have decided to step down from my responsibilities as State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tamil Nadu," she wrote.
Resignation details
Venkatesh did not disclose any future plans
In her post, Venkatesh expressed her gratitude to all party leaders, office bearers, and karyakartas (workers) at both the national and state levels for their support during her tenure. She also sought the acceptance of her resignation from the party's state secretary. However, she did not disclose any plans after leaving the BJP.
Twitter Post
Sumathi Venkatesh's resignation
This is my humble intimation to all 👃👃👃 pic.twitter.com/mHpAtDHNml— Sumathi Venkatesh (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@SumathiVenkat18) June 5, 2026
Recent departures
Resignation comes after Annamalai's departure
Venkatesh's resignation comes on the heels of former state chief K Annamalai and state vice president Karu Nagarajan leaving the party. Annamalai had earlier announced his departure from the BJP, saying he would start a political journey focusing on "common man politics." He emphasized distancing from personality-driven politics, sycophancy, and hereditary power.
Party response
BJP downplays Annamalai's exit
The BJP has downplayed the impact of Annamalai's departure on the party. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said, "There will be no loss to the BJP due to his resignation." He added, "There won't be any setback to the BJP, which is the biggest party in the world. The party will remain steadfast on its ideology."