Salman-Nayanthara's action thriller to begin Mumbai schedule next week

Production progress

Meanwhile, see their other projects

Another insider revealed, "It's one of the film's major action pieces. It begins as a pursuit and gradually escalates into a confrontation." This project marks Khan and Nayanthara's first-ever collaboration. Khan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. On the other hand, Nayanthara will soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.