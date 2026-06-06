Salman-Nayanthara's action thriller to begin Mumbai schedule next week
What's the story
After wrapping up the Manali schedule, Salman Khan and Nayanthara are all set to begin the next leg of their untitled film in Mumbai. The team will kick off filming on June 10, with a focus on crucial action sequences set against the backdrop of the city, reported Mid-Day. The untitled film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
Filming details
What to expect from the upcoming schedule?
The film's team has selected several outdoor locations in and around Bandra for the upcoming schedule. A source revealed, "The team will shoot across multiple outdoor locations in and around Bandra because the sequences require the texture and scale of an urban setting." "The sequences, featuring both leads, include chases, vehicle-based action, close-quarter combat, and crowd-heavy moments."
Production progress
Meanwhile, see their other projects
Another insider revealed, "It's one of the film's major action pieces. It begins as a pursuit and gradually escalates into a confrontation." This project marks Khan and Nayanthara's first-ever collaboration. Khan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. On the other hand, Nayanthara will soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.