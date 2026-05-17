Yash explains why 'Toxic' release is taking time
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Toxic has been delayed for a second time, disappointing fans of the lead actor, Yash. In a recent interview with Variety India, Yash defended this decision. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 19 but was postponed to June 4 due to the Iran-Israel conflict disrupting the Middle East. However, it has now been moved from the June 4 slot, and a new release date is awaited.
Strategic focus
Here's why Yash believes in delaying 'Toxic'
Yash revealed that even though the film is ready, the team is now concentrating on global distribution and strategic partnerships. He said, "Right now I've taken a decision of taking my time and releasing this film." "In the West, everything starts when you finish the film. If somebody wants to buy the film or if somebody wants to be part of the film, they want to see the film because huge money is involved."
Delay
Yash says he has 'faith' in his fans
The actor further noted, "Those are the things that are a challenge, but I think I have faith in my people, so they understand what we are trying to do is something what we all should do." "When you're writing, you shouldn't think of a producer." "But when you write on paper, next point is you should think as a producer...how much of this thing it takes, what are the logistics, how much sense it makes in terms of business."
Global ambitions
Yash eyes global market for his projects
The KGF actor explained his global ambitions and said, "My idea is to tell our stories and our strength." "More or less, I think my idea is to represent our country with pride or represent our craft, and show it to the world. That's more exciting for me."
Co-star's perspective
Tara Sutaria also spoke on film's delay
Tara Sutaria, Yash's co-star in Toxic, also recently spoke about the film's delay. She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I completely understand the audience's eagerness to watch the film, trust me, I feel the same way, but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for." "It is definitely worth the wait."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Mohandas. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sutaria. Announced in 2023 and shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, it will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.