Yash explains why 'Toxic' release is taking time

The much-anticipated film Toxic has been delayed for a second time, disappointing fans of the lead actor, Yash . In a recent interview with Variety India, Yash defended this decision. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 19 but was postponed to June 4 due to the Iran-Israel conflict disrupting the Middle East. However, it has now been moved from the June 4 slot, and a new release date is awaited.

Strategic focus Here's why Yash believes in delaying 'Toxic' Yash revealed that even though the film is ready, the team is now concentrating on global distribution and strategic partnerships. He said, "Right now I've taken a decision of taking my time and releasing this film." "In the West, everything starts when you finish the film. If somebody wants to buy the film or if somebody wants to be part of the film, they want to see the film because huge money is involved."

Delay Yash says he has 'faith' in his fans The actor further noted, "Those are the things that are a challenge, but I think I have faith in my people, so they understand what we are trying to do is something what we all should do." "When you're writing, you shouldn't think of a producer." "But when you write on paper, next point is you should think as a producer...how much of this thing it takes, what are the logistics, how much sense it makes in terms of business."

Advertisement

Global ambitions Yash eyes global market for his projects The KGF actor explained his global ambitions and said, "My idea is to tell our stories and our strength." "More or less, I think my idea is to represent our country with pride or represent our craft, and show it to the world. That's more exciting for me."

Advertisement

Co-star's perspective Tara Sutaria also spoke on film's delay Tara Sutaria, Yash's co-star in Toxic, also recently spoke about the film's delay. She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I completely understand the audience's eagerness to watch the film, trust me, I feel the same way, but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for." "It is definitely worth the wait."