'Maatrubhumi': Salman drops new version of 'Main Hoon' 

Video release

New version focuses on love, longing

The new music video for Main Hoon shifts its focus entirely on Khan and Singh, emphasizing themes of love, longing, and separation. The clip has been shot completely in black and white- a stark contrast to the original colourful video, which was released on Valentine's Day. The original version of Main Hoon followed the emotional journey of a soldier's family through moments of joy as well as silence when duty calls. This time, there's more yearning and pain.