'Maatrubhumi': Salman drops new version of 'Main Hoon'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has released a new version of the song Main Hoon from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The track, which also features Chitrangda Singh, was unveiled on Thursday morning to coincide with Eid celebrations. The emotional new cut offers fans another glimpse into the patriotic drama that has reportedly been undergoing changes.
Video release
New version focuses on love, longing
The new music video for Main Hoon shifts its focus entirely on Khan and Singh, emphasizing themes of love, longing, and separation. The clip has been shot completely in black and white- a stark contrast to the original colourful video, which was released on Valentine's Day. The original version of Main Hoon followed the emotional journey of a soldier's family through moments of joy as well as silence when duty calls. This time, there's more yearning and pain.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Maatrubhumi'
The new version of Main Hoon comes as anticipation builds for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. While Maatrubhumi was initially expected to release in theaters on April 17, the makers have yet to announce a revised release date.