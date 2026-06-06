Punjab: 9 dead, several injured in truck-pickup van collision
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in Punjab, early Saturday morning. A pickup van carrying 25 passengers collided with a truck near Janga Wala village, about 18km from Ferozepur, resulting in the death of at least nine people and injuries to many others, Hindustan Times reported. The victims were all residents of Railway Colony in Jalalabad and were on their way to Beas for the immersion of ashes of a deceased relative.
Driver missing
Pickup van's front completely crushed
The collision was reportedly so severe that the front of the pickup van was completely crushed, trapping some passengers inside. The truck driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to track him down. Locals and passersby rushed to the aid of the victims before emergency services arrived at the scene.
Medical response
9 victims referred to Faridkot hospital
The injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur. Unfortunately, some succumbed during initial treatment. Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma confirmed nine deaths so far. Nine seriously injured victims have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment. Three of them are currently in the ICU and are said to be critical, while others continue receiving care at Ferozepur hospital.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation into accident underway
Ferozepur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Sharma is overseeing the medical response at the district hospital, the report stated. The administrations and Red Cross societies of Ferozepur and Fazilka districts are coordinating assistance for those affected by this tragic incident. A criminal case has been registered against the truck driver who absconded after the accident. Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu confirmed that an investigation into what caused this crash is currently underway.