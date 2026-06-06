Punjab: 9 dead, several injured in truck-pickup van collision

Medical response

9 victims referred to Faridkot hospital

The injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur. Unfortunately, some succumbed during initial treatment. Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma confirmed nine deaths so far. Nine seriously injured victims have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment. Three of them are currently in the ICU and are said to be critical, while others continue receiving care at Ferozepur hospital.