African swine fever detected in wild boar in Mizoram

Right after the news broke, Kolasib's district magistrate banned pork sales and smoked wild animal products and put strict limits on pig movement. The administration is also urging everyone to follow wildlife protection rules closely to help keep this virus from jumping further.

The bigger picture is pretty grim

ASF isn't just another animal disease—it's a highly contagious virus that wipes out pig populations fast.

Since its first appearance in Mizoram back in March 2021, over 69,400 pigs have died and more than 52,000 had to be culled.

That's hit over 11,000 families hard with losses nearing ₹1,000 crore.

For anyone who cares about food security or local livelihoods—or just wants to know what's up in their state—this story matters.