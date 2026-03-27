After 36 years, Kashmir celebrates 'Ram Navami' at Raghunath Temple
For the first time in 36 years, Srinagar's Raghunath Temple came alive with Ram Navami celebrations.
Organized by the temple committee, the event was described as a grand celebration; officials noted the temple has historically attracted Kashmiri Pandits from across the region.
Sunil Tikoo from the committee shared how meaningful this festival is for their community after such a long break.
Significance of the festival
The nine-day Ram Navratri festival concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday; the nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.
This revival shows how much the temple matters to local culture and faith.
Shobha yatra in Jammu
Meanwhile in Jammu, a Shobha Yatra was organized to mark Ram Navami.
Katra, gateway to Vaishno Devi, also buzzed with visitors during Chaitra Navratri, making it a vibrant season for devotees across the region.