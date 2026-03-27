After 36 years, Kashmir celebrates 'Ram Navami' at Raghunath Temple India Mar 27, 2026

For the first time in 36 years, Srinagar's Raghunath Temple came alive with Ram Navami celebrations.

Organized by the temple committee, the event was described as a grand celebration; officials noted the temple has historically attracted Kashmiri Pandits from across the region.

Sunil Tikoo from the committee shared how meaningful this festival is for their community after such a long break.