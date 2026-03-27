Jitesh Sharma recalls conversation with Hardik following T20 WC snub

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his chat with Hardik Pandya after being snubbed for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . He revealed that Pandya was the first to message him after the news broke, offering simple yet impactful advice. "Hardik bhai was the first one who messaged me when I didn't get into the World Cup team," Jitesh recalled during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Guidance Hardik's message to Jitesh Jitesh revealed that Hardik's message was all about personal and professional growth. "He said just grow as a person as a cricketer. That's it," he added. This gesture from the star all-rounder shows his supportive nature and willingness to help his teammates during tough times, even when they are not part of the squad. Notably, Jitesh missed out as the selectors handed a recall to Ishan Kishan for the position of the back-up wicket-keeper. Sanju Samson was the other gloveman.

Kindness Jitesh lauds Pandya brothers' generosity Jitesh also praised the Pandya brothers for their generosity and support off the field. He called Hardik extremely helpful, even saying that he gifted him a bat without being asked for one. "Hardik bhai is the most helpful. I haven't seen anyone distributing so many bats to kids," Jitesh said on Allahbadia's podcast, highlighting Hardik's commitment to giving back to young cricketers.

Advertisement