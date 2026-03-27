Trump extends Iran strike deadline amid 'negotiation' signals
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for potential strikes on Iran's energy assets to April 6, 2026. According to Trump, the extension comes at Tehran's request and amid ongoing negotiations that Trump claims are "going very well." He announced the decision on his Truth Social platform, despite earlier reports of a 48-hour ultimatum given to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Skepticism
Trump denies being desperate
Trump previously denied being desperate for a deal to end the Middle East conflict, despite the Islamic Republic's indifferent response to an American peace plan. "Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he wrote. Initially, the US president had given Iran 48 hours to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, threatening to destroy its power plants.
Diplomatic developments
US envoy hints at 'strong signs' of Iranian negotiation readiness
Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has also hinted at "strong signs" that Tehran is ready to negotiate. The US has reportedly shared a 15-point "action list" with Iran through Pakistani officials. In response, Iran has sent a reply through intermediaries, calling for an end to US and Israeli attacks and demanding war reparations. Iranian media reported US-Israeli attacks in central cities such as Isfahan and Shiraz.
Military concerns
Israeli military warns of stretched resources
Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has also raised concerns over the toll on his country's military. He said, "The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond." Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that more combat soldiers are needed on the Lebanese front. This comes as Iran continues to face bombardment from Israel, with reports of a new wave of strikes targeting Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri, who Israel claims is dead.
Ongoing conflict
Gulf nations affected by conflict
Iranian media has reported on US-Israeli attacks in central cities like Isfahan and Shiraz. The conflict has also spread to the Gulf, with two people killed by debris from an intercepted Iranian ballistic missile near Abu Dhabi. Drones were fired at Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as well. Despite these developments, Trump remains optimistic about negotiations with Iran, saying they want to make a deal because they have been "just beat to sh*t."