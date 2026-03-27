Trump extends Iran strike deadline amid 'negotiation' signals

United States President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for potential strikes on Iran 's energy assets to April 6, 2026. According to Trump, the extension comes at Tehran's request and amid ongoing negotiations that Trump claims are "going very well." He announced the decision on his Truth Social platform, despite earlier reports of a 48-hour ultimatum given to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz .

Skepticism Trump denies being desperate Trump previously denied being desperate for a deal to end the Middle East conflict, despite the Islamic Republic's indifferent response to an American peace plan. "Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he wrote. Initially, the US president had given Iran 48 hours to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, threatening to destroy its power plants.

Diplomatic developments US envoy hints at 'strong signs' of Iranian negotiation readiness Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has also hinted at "strong signs" that Tehran is ready to negotiate. The US has reportedly shared a 15-point "action list" with Iran through Pakistani officials. In response, Iran has sent a reply through intermediaries, calling for an end to US and Israeli attacks and demanding war reparations. Iranian media reported US-Israeli attacks in central cities such as Isfahan and Shiraz.

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Military concerns Israeli military warns of stretched resources Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has also raised concerns over the toll on his country's military. He said, "The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond." Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that more combat soldiers are needed on the Lebanese front. This comes as Iran continues to face bombardment from Israel, with reports of a new wave of strikes targeting Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri, who Israel claims is dead.

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