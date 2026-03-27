'They gave me ships': Trump on Iran's deadline extension

United States President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reach a deal with Washington. According to Trump, the extension follows Tehran's request for more time. Trump told Fox News that Iran had asked for a seven-day extension, but he decided to give them 10 days instead, because Iran allowed eight oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "present" amid negotiations.

Negotiation extension US President says Iran asked for 7-day extension Trump told the news outlet, "They said to me very nicely...could we have more time? Because we're talking about tomorrow night." Initially set for March 28, the deadline has been pushed to April 6, 2026. "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10,' because they gave me ships," he said. However, details about these ships remain unclear as the White House hasn't confirmed specifics on their cargo or nationality.

Diplomatic efforts Trump announces extension of pause on strikes targeting Iran In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the extension of the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. He claimed this decision was made at Iran's request and said talks were "going very well." The latest extension comes after previous delays in negotiations with Tehran. Pakistan's foreign minister said "indirect talks" between the US and Iran are happening through messages relayed by Islamabad, with other states, including Turkey and Egypt, also supporting mediation efforts.

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