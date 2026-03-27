'They gave me ships': Trump on Iran's deadline extension
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reach a deal with Washington. According to Trump, the extension follows Tehran's request for more time. Trump told Fox News that Iran had asked for a seven-day extension, but he decided to give them 10 days instead, because Iran allowed eight oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "present" amid negotiations.
Negotiation extension
US President says Iran asked for 7-day extension
Trump told the news outlet, "They said to me very nicely...could we have more time? Because we're talking about tomorrow night." Initially set for March 28, the deadline has been pushed to April 6, 2026. "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10,' because they gave me ships," he said. However, details about these ships remain unclear as the White House hasn't confirmed specifics on their cargo or nationality.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump announces extension of pause on strikes targeting Iran
In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the extension of the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. He claimed this decision was made at Iran's request and said talks were "going very well." The latest extension comes after previous delays in negotiations with Tehran. Pakistan's foreign minister said "indirect talks" between the US and Iran are happening through messages relayed by Islamabad, with other states, including Turkey and Egypt, also supporting mediation efforts.
Stiff negotiations
Iran's hard stance since conflict erupted
Iran has taken a hard stance since the conflict erupted, demanding guarantees against future military action and compensation for losses, as well as formal control of the strait, according to sources cited by Iranian media. Meanwhile, Trump hasn't revealed who he's negotiating with in Iran, after joint strikes carried out by the US and Israel killed many high-ranking officials. Concurrently, he has sent thousands of troops to the Middle East, raising expectations of a ground invasion.