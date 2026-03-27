'Pink-ball contest': Labuschagne's complaint leads to embarrassing PSL controversy

The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season has been marred by controversy. The clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore turned into a "pink-ball contest." Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne , who plays for Hyderabad Kingsmen, even complained to the umpire after noticing that his team's jersey color was rubbing off onto the white ball. This unusual incident caused it to turn pink and later red.

Player's response 'I haven't seen anything like this before' Labuschagne, who has never seen such color transfer in his professional career, expressed his surprise at the incident. "I did say to the umpires after the second over, 'What's going on? The ball is red.' It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven't seen anything like this before," he said at a post-match press conference. The Australian all-rounder hopes that franchise owners will fix this issue soon.

Fan reactions Hyderabad maroon jersey the butt of jokes The incident has drawn a lot of attention from fans, with many mocking the Hyderabad Kingsmen for their maroon jersey dye rubbing off on the white ball. The franchise's official account also joined in on the fun, congratulating their opponents for winning the first "pink-ball game" of PSL. This embarrassing incident has raised questions about how franchise owners could allow such poor-quality kits to be used in a professional tournament.

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