After 40-hour search in Sarita Vihar rescuers recover 18-year-old Ankit
India
After a tense 40-hour search, rescue teams recovered the body of Ankit, an 18-year-old who was swept away by the flow of water in a Sarita Vihar drain on August 7.
His friend alerted police, but heavy rain and fast-moving water made the search tough.
Ankit, 18, found in Agra canal
Despite tough weather, teams from the District Disaster Management Authority and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) finally found Ankit's body in the Agra Canal. Police confirmed there was no foul play.
Meanwhile, searches continue for another man missing in Bijawasan since August 6, and a father is still waiting for closure nearly a month after his son drowned in the Yamuna.