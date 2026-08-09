Hormuz standoff: Iran-US negotiations intensify amid Oman shipping arrangement talks
What's the story
The ongoing standoff over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz involves complex negotiations between Iran and the United States. Iran has made it clear that a new shipping arrangement with Oman won't be enough to reopen the vital waterway. Instead, Tehran demands acceptance of its broader conditions by Washington. Meanwhile, the US is willing to lift its blockade on Iranian ports if commercial shipping resumes without impediments.
Conditions set
Iran's demands for reopening strait
Iran's conditions for reopening the strait include an end to US threats and military actions against it and its allies.
The presence of US naval and air forces involved in the blockade is also a major point of contention. Iran demands their withdrawal as part of any agreement to reopen the waterway.
Additionally, Tehran seeks compensation from Washington for damage caused during the conflict, lifting sanctions imposed on it, and unfreezing Iranian assets under US sanctions.
Unrestricted shipping
US position and ongoing negotiations
On the other hand, Washington's position focuses on resuming unrestricted commercial shipping through the strait.
The US has tied lifting its blockade to Iran fulfilling its commitments.
A US official told Reuters there is progress between Oman and Iran, expecting a deal soon. However, any concessions from Washington would be conditional on Iran's implementation of agreed measures.
Shipping control
Concerns over Iran-Oman shipping deal
Iran and Oman are negotiating a new shipping arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz.
This proposed deal could give Iran control over ships entering the Gulf, which is a major concession to Tehran.
However, US officials have expressed concerns over this arrangement as it would mean giving Iran control over access to a key global energy trade route.
The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and carries around one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.
Diplomatic opportunities
Iranian President hints at diplomatic solutions, UAE raises allegations
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has hinted at possible diplomatic solutions while maintaining Tehran's rights.
He said, "On path to peace, we will not compromise rights of Iranian nation."
The UAE recently alleged that Iran attacked a carrier affiliated with its state oil company in the strait, adding to tensions.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also reported 15 vessels being struck while transiting through the strait during this conflict.