Manchester United and PSG play out 1-1 draw in pre-season
What's the story
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly at Gothenburg. Bryan Mbeumo scored the equalizer for United after Ibrahim Mbaye had given PSG an early lead. The match saw Mason Mount suffer an injury, which was a cause for concern. Later on, United goalkeeper Tom Heaton also was forced off with an injury. Here's more.
Injury impact
Mount suffers injury scare for United
Mount, who had a promising pre-season after an injury-hit stint at United, was forced to leave the field inside 20 minutes with a suspected foot injury.
At that time, United were trailing to an early goal from Mbaye and had been tested by PSG, who were without several of their key players.
United will hope the injury to Mount isn't serious as he has been in good form in pre-season.
Game changer
Diallo and Mbeumo shine for United
Amad Diallo changed the course of the match. He won back possession high up the pitch and set up Mbeumo for a fine finish, leveling the score for United.
The PSG defense struggled to deal with Diallo's pace and skill until half-time.
Mbeumo also offered a lot for the Red Devils upfront. PSG's Matvey Safonov was in top form, denying Mbeumo on multiple occasions.
Match highlights
What else happened?
Late in the match, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, and captain Bruno Fernandes had chances to score but couldn't find the back of the net.
Fernandes did link up well with new signing Youri Tielemans.
The match also marked a debut for Tielemans, who came on as a second-half substitute.
PSG also gave minutes to several of their star players in the 2nd half.
Information
A look at the match stats
United had 14 shots with 7 of them on target. PSG had three shots on target from six attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, United had 24 compared to PSG's 7. PSG managed 58.70% ball possession.
Carrick
'I enjoyed it', says United head coach Carrick
United head coach Michael Carrick was impressed with his team's showing.
"I enjoyed it," he told MUTV.
"Good challenge. Slightly different with the way they play. We should've scored more goals. Very different to what we've played against, the boys adapted really well, so there were a lot of positives from the game."
"The things we were trying to get out of the game, a lot of it was there," he added.