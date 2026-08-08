Manchester United suffer injury blows in PSG pre-season match: Details
What's the story
Manchester United faced a double injury scare during their match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Players Mason Mount and Tom Heaton were both forced to leave the field, raising concerns over their fitness. Mount started the game but was substituted after less than 20 minutes due to a suspected foot injury. United will hope the injury to Mount isn't serious as he has been in good form in pre-season.
Injury woes
Mount's ongoing battle with injuries
Mount's stint at Manchester United has been marred by fitness issues, limiting him to just 72 appearances across three seasons.
The England international had hoped to overcome his injury problems with a consistent spot in the starting XI last season.
However, he was sidelined by a hamstring injury that restricted him to just 12 league starts.
Since joining from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has spent nearly 400 days on the sidelines due to injuries.
Goalkeeper concern
Heaton also limps off the pitch
Along with Mount, Manchester United's 40-year-old goalkeeper Heaton also suffered an injury during the match.
Heaton hurt his right hamstring while rushing out to make a clearance early in the second half.
His injury forced a quick substitution, with Dermot Mee taking his place on the field.
The injuries to both players have raised concerns over their fitness and availability for upcoming matches.
Information
United in need of midfield reinforcements
United are in need of midfield reinforcements. Casemiro departed the club after four seasons and Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee with an injury. United signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer. With Mount now injured, and Kobbie Mainoo yet to start training, the club is well short of resources.
Twitter Post
Subbed!
🔄 An early change in midfield for United. pic.twitter.com/yVaGzBrHQE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026