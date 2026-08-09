US VP Vance speaks to PM Modi, discusses boosting ties

The birth is historic as it is the first child born to a sitting US vice president in over 150 years.

Modi expressed his commitment to deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

He said, "Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas."

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest during their conversation.