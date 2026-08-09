US VP Vance speaks to PM Modi, discusses boosting ties
What's the story
On Saturday, United States Vice President J.D. Vance had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership between their countries. They agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, defense, critical and emerging technologies, energy security, and critical minerals. Modi also congratulated Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their son, Alec Neel Vance.
Global issues
Modi expresses commitment to deepening India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership
The birth is historic as it is the first child born to a sitting US vice president in over 150 years.
Modi expressed his commitment to deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
He said, "Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas."
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest during their conversation.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's social media post following phone call
Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026
Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family.…
Trade agreement
Phone call comes as US Senate passes tariff bill
The phone call came as the US Senate passed a bill proposing 100% tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for buying oil from Russia.
The two countries are also negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement.
Modi has spoken to President Donald Trump several times this year and met him on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France in June.