Decoding Indian cricketers who hit a century on international debut

In 2016, KL Rahul entered the record books by becoming the sole Indian male cricketer to hit an ODI century on debut.

Opening against Zimbabwe in Harare, Rahul anchored a straightforward run chase with absolute composure.

As per Cricinfo, facing 91 balls, his crucial 100 not out included seven fours and a six, comfortably guiding India (173/1) past Zimbabwe's score of 168/10.