Decoding Indian cricketers who hit a century on international debut
What's the story
Securing a century on an international debut remains one of cricket's ultimate achievements. For the Indian cricket team, this elite fraternity has several batters who handled immense pressure to etch their names into history straightaway. A total of 17 Indian batters have scored a century on their Test debut. Meanwhile, only one player has accomplished the feat in ODI cricket. We decode the same.
Tests
Test debut centurions from 1933-1976
Lala Amarnath: 38 and 118 versus England in 1933.
Deepak Shodhan: 108 vs PAK in 1952.
A. G. Kripal Singh: 100* vs NZ in 1955.
Abbas Ali Baig: 26 and 112 versus England in 1959.
Hanumant Singh: 105 and 2 versus England in 1964.
Gundappa Viswanath: 0 and 137 versus Australia in 1969.
Surinder Amarnath: 124 and 1 versus New Zealand in 1976.
Tests (2)
Test debut centurions from 1984-2018
Mohammad Azharuddin: 110 versus England in 1984.
Pravin Amre: 103 versus South Africa in 1992.
Sourav Ganguly: 131 versus England in 1996.
Virender Sehwag: 105 and 31 versus South Africa in 2001.
Suresh Raina: 120 versus Sri Lanka in 2010.
Shikhar Dhawan: 187 versus Australia in 2013.
Rohit Sharma: 177 versus West Indies in 2013.
Prithvi Shaw: 134 versus West Indies in 2018.
Information
Shreyas and Yashasvi achieved the feat in 2020s
Shreyas Iyer smashed scores worth 105 and 65 versus New Zealand in 2021. And then, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a sublime knock of 171 versus West Indies in 2023.
ODI
KL Rahul the only batter with this feat in ODIs
In 2016, KL Rahul entered the record books by becoming the sole Indian male cricketer to hit an ODI century on debut.
Opening against Zimbabwe in Harare, Rahul anchored a straightforward run chase with absolute composure.
As per Cricinfo, facing 91 balls, his crucial 100 not out included seven fours and a six, comfortably guiding India (173/1) past Zimbabwe's score of 168/10.