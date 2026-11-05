After 6-year-old assault, Block Pinjore schools implement 32-point safety checklist
After a recent incident where a six-year-old was assaulted, government schools in Block Pinjore are stepping up safety with a new 32-point checklist.
Now, teachers have to arrive early and keep an eye on students throughout the day, basically making sure everyone feels safe at school in Block Pinjore.
Block Pinjore schools increase staff supervision
Teachers will be watching over assemblies and meal breaks, double-checking attendance, and making sure every student leaves safely at the end of the day.
Schools also have to clear out anything dangerous (like broken benches or stones), set up more CCTV cameras if needed, and watch for any changes in student behavior so help can reach those who need it.
Principals, headmasters, school heads, head teachers, drawing and disbursing officers, and school in-charges in Block Pinjore are expected to stick to these rules.