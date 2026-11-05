After 6-year-old assault, Block Pinjore schools implement 32-point safety checklist

Teachers will be watching over assemblies and meal breaks, double-checking attendance, and making sure every student leaves safely at the end of the day.

Schools also have to clear out anything dangerous (like broken benches or stones), set up more CCTV cameras if needed, and watch for any changes in student behavior so help can reach those who need it.

Principals, headmasters, school heads, head teachers, drawing and disbursing officers, and school in-charges in Block Pinjore are expected to stick to these rules.