WPL 2027 to be hosted by Vadodara, Mumbai: Details here
What's the story
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will be hosted by Vadodara and Mumbai from January 14 to February 7. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women face inaugural winners Mumbai Indians Women in Vadodara. Both cities will host a total of 11 games each during the tournament, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 league matches from January 14 to 24.
Venue details
Venue and timing of matches
After Vadodara's stint, the action will shift to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
The venue will host nine league games from January 26 to February 3, followed by the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7.
All matches are scheduled to begin at local time of 7:30pm.
Twitter Post
Mark your calendar!
🥁 Mark your calendars, folks 🗓️#TATAWPL 2027 fixtures are out with defending champions @RCBTweets and @mipaltan kicking things off in Vadodara 🥳— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 4, 2026
Which match are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/plbt6PLPFj