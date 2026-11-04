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Home / News / Sports News / WPL 2027 to be hosted by Vadodara, Mumbai: Details here
WPL 2027 to be hosted by Vadodara, Mumbai: Details here
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will be hosted by Vadodara and Mumbai from January 14 to February 7

WPL 2027 to be hosted by Vadodara, Mumbai: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Nov 04, 2026
07:37 pm
What's the story

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will be hosted by Vadodara and Mumbai from January 14 to February 7. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women face inaugural winners Mumbai Indians Women in Vadodara. Both cities will host a total of 11 games each during the tournament, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 league matches from January 14 to 24.

Venue details

Venue and timing of matches

After Vadodara's stint, the action will shift to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The venue will host nine league games from January 26 to February 3, followed by the Eliminator on February 5 and the final on February 7.

All matches are scheduled to begin at local time of 7:30pm.

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Mark your calendar!

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