'One bad match doesn't decide your career', says Anshul Kamboj
What's the story
Indian cricketer Anshul Kamboj has opened up about his ODI debut performance, where he conceded 82 runs in nine wicketless overs. He was later awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance in India's five-wicket victory over New Zealand. After the match-winning spell, Kamboj reflected on his debut, saying "One bad match does not decide a player's career."
Resilience
'It has only given me the motivation to do better'
"One bad match does not decide a player's career," Kamboj told reporters.
Kambj also said how it gave gave him motivation to do better and talked about improving.
"I have been doing the same things right from the start. One bad match doesn't affect me much. It has only given me the motivation to do better. I don't pay attention to the chatter. I focus on my cricket and see how I can improve."
Conditions matter
Kamboj opens up on conditions affecting his debut performance
Kamboj's debut performance was also affected by the conditions.
He said, "If you are executing well, if you want to bowl a yorker, if you execute well, and still go for runs, then there's no problem."
The young bowler stressed on focusing on execution rather than results as they won't always be in your favor.
Game plan
On bowling 1st change
In his latest outing, Kamboj was brought on as first change in the eighth over and started with a maiden.
He dismissed Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith later in the game to finish with impressive figures of 2/22 from 10 overs. He clocked 2 maidens.
Talking about his strategy, he said, "If someone is bowling well from one end, then you get a wicket from the other end."
Bowling partnerships
Importance of bowling in partnerships
Kamboj also spoke about the importance of bowling in partnerships in one-day cricket.
He said, "If you get such wickets where there is a lot of movement, it feels better to use it."
The young cricketer stressed that while T20 cricket also has movement, it decreases after four-five-six overs with an old ball.
Record
A record set by Kamboj
As per The Indian Express, Kamboj's economy rate of 2.20 is now the joint-best for an Indian pacer (minimum 10 overs bowled).
He joined the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, who clocked 4/22 in an ODI against Zimbabwe 10 years ago in Harare.
Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar are the others to achieve the feat since 2005.
Nehra bagged 2/22 from 10 overs (1 maiden) versus Sri Lanka in Dambulla, 2005.
Agarkar clocked 2/22 from 10 overs (1 maiden) versus West Indies in 2006 (Kuala Lumpur).