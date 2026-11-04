Championship: West Ham appoint Scott Parker as new head coach
What's the story
West Ham United have announced the appointment of former midfielder Scott Parker as their new head coach. The 46-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after a mixed start to the Championship 2026-27 season. Parker previously guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley to promotion from the Championship but has been out of work since April after leaving Burnley following their Premier League relegation.
Team dynamics
Parker's 1st game in charge and backroom staff
Parker's first game in charge will be on Wednesday, when West Ham face Cardiff City in the Championship.
He will be assisted by first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville, and Billy Lepine. His former teammate Mark Noble will also work closely with him as sporting director.
The club plans to make further announcements about the backroom team in the coming days and weeks.
Personal connection
'Proud moment' for Parker
Parker expressed his excitement about returning to West Ham, a club that holds a special place in his heart.
"It is a very proud moment for me to step into this role and return to a club that means so much to me and my family," he said on the club website.
He also spoke about the strong bond he shares with the fanbase at West Ham, which was instrumental in his decision to take up this role.
Ambition
Parker eager to lead West Ham back to the PL
Parker said he was excited about the opportunity to lead West Ham back to the Premier League.
"More than anything, this is an opportunity that I am very excited about," he said.
He also stressed his commitment and enthusiasm for the job, saying, "my energy levels, my enthusiasm, my desire, my passion - it's absolutely running through."
Experience
Promoting teams are Parker's forte in the Championship
Parker has a proven track record of success as a head coach in the EFL Championship.
He has been promoted three times with different clubs and is confident of doing the same with West Ham.
"I've been in this division three times and I've got out of this division three times," he said, adding that he will use all his experience to bring consistency to the team.
Team status
West Ham's summer transfer window and Championship performance so far
West Ham, who were relegated last season, have had a rocky start in the Championship.
They have won two of their last six games and lost two consecutive home matches.
West Ham are 8th in the standings with 22 points from 13 matches.
The club made around £150 million in transfer revenue over the summer after selling players like Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, El Hadji Malick Diouf, James Ward-Prowse, and Freddie Potts, as per reports.