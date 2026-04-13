After Chhattisgarh declared insurgency free Maoist Rupi killed in Kanker

Thousands surrender in anti Maoist drive

Over the past three years, anti-Maoist efforts have led to thousands of surrenders and arrests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the March 31 deadline for ending Left-wing extremism had been met and cited the surrender, death, and arrest figures, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai shared plans for new education hubs, a medical college, and even ecotourism projects like canopy walks in Bastar, an area once known for conflict.