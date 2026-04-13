After Chhattisgarh declared insurgency free Maoist Rupi killed in Kanker
India
Just days after Chhattisgarh was declared free of armed insurgents, a Maoist named Rupi was killed in a forest clash with security forces in Kanker district.
The operation is still ongoing, and officials have recovered her body and weapon from the site.
Thousands surrender in anti Maoist drive
Over the past three years, anti-Maoist efforts have led to thousands of surrenders and arrests.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the March 31 deadline for ending Left-wing extremism had been met and cited the surrender, death, and arrest figures, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai shared plans for new education hubs, a medical college, and even ecotourism projects like canopy walks in Bastar, an area once known for conflict.