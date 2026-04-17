After court order, Sambhal demolishes imambara and Eidgah in Bicholi
India
On Thursday, officials in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, demolished an Imambara and an Eidgah in Bicholi village after a court order said they were built illegally on government land meant for a manure pit.
The move drew a large crowd of local residents at the site, but authorities said the action was necessary to reclaim public land.
Bulldozers, heavy police at Bicholi demolition
The demolition started around 9am with four bulldozers and heavy police presence to keep things under control.
Top district officials closely monitored the situation as crowds gathered.
Despite residents gathering at the site, the administration stuck to its stance that it was just following court orders to clear encroachments.