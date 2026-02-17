After killing MBA student, Indore man summoned spirit using 'witchcraft'

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old Master of Business Administration (MBA) student was found dead, without clothes, in the rented accommodation of her classmate in Indore . The body was discovered after neighbors complained about a foul smell coming from the house. The accused, who fled the scene, has been arrested in Mumbai and is currently being interrogated by authorities.

Confession details Accused performed witchcraft while on the run Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the accused confessed to strangling the woman and "mistreating" her body. He also attempted to summon her spirit through witchcraft. The DCP said, "The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel, in Navi Mumbai while on the run." The accused claimed he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman's spirit through witchcraft.

Motive revealed Victim's father alleges daughter was being blackmailed The police said the two were in a close relationship, but the accused suspected the woman was talking to other men. "The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled," Lalchandani stated. Earlier, the victim's father alleged that his daughter was being blackmailed by her classmate with obscene photographs and that he tried extorting money by threatening to circulate them.

Advertisement