After landslide, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens partially for vehicles
After being shut down by a huge landslide recently, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is finally open again—at least partially.
Heavy rains caused the mess, but thanks to nonstop work with over a dozen excavators and over 50 earthmovers (shoutout from Minister Nitin Gadkari), crews managed to clear enough debris for vehicles to get through.
Highway's importance and impact of closure
This highway isn't just any road—it's Kashmir's main lifeline for everything from apples to daily essentials.
The closure hit farmers hard and led to shortages across the region.
Local leaders have been pushing hard for a fix, worried about both the economy and people's day-to-day lives.
For now, a temporary two-lane route is keeping things moving while full repairs continue.