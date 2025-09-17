Pune man duped of ₹4.06cr by relative posing as officer
A retired banker from Pune lost ₹4.06 crore after being tricked by his own relative, Shubham Sunil Prabhale, who pretended to be a Military Intelligence officer.
The scam ran between January 2020 and September 2024 and centered on fake claims of a ₹38-crore payout from the Defence Ministry.
Victim borrowed money, sold property to gather funds
The victim was told he needed to pay "processing fees" for a bogus ₹38 crore payout.
To gather the money, he dipped into his savings, used his wife's accounts, borrowed from family, and even sold personal assets such as property and a vehicle.
Police say Prabhale's parents and brother are suspected of actively participating in the fraud.
Charges filed, search on for suspects
Pune police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation and cheating.
A search is underway for all suspects as the investigation continues.