How Mana village transformed after Modi visit in 2022

From last to 1st

Since then, Mana's signboard now reads "First Indian Village," and life here has changed fast.

The roads are better, clean water is easier to get, and smoke-free cooking is now common thanks to government schemes.

With more tourists visiting, locals have picked up new jobs as guides and homestay hosts.

More official visits and quicker disaster response mean Mana feels less cut off—and more like a true gateway to India than ever before.