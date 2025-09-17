Next Article
Punjab government sets up health camps after severe floods
India
After severe floods hit Punjab, the state government quickly set up health camps to help people dealing with fever, diarrhea, and skin infections.
So far, around 1.5 lakh residents have received treatment in health camps, with a special campaign launched on September 14 to intensify these efforts.
Campaign active in over 2,300 villages
The campaign is active in over 2,300 villages, with teams checking homes for mosquito breeding spots and spraying to stop disease from spreading.
Animal care is a priority as well—nearly 15,000 animals have been treated and almost 50,000 cattle vaccinated for free.
The focus is on keeping both people and their livestock safe as everyone recovers from the floods.