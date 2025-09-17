Over 60 arrested in thefts of costly GUC1 cards
Punjab Police has arrested 61 individuals and registered 95 first information reports (FIRs) after a string of quick thefts targeting high-value GUC1 Cards from Bharti Airtel's 5G towers.
These cards, critical for the transmission of 4G and 5G signals, were stolen in under two minutes each time before the culprits sped off.
SIT formed to investigate thefts
The stolen equipment, worth ₹3-4 lakh per unit, was sold off to scrap dealers at just a fraction of its value. Police have managed to recover much of it, helping avoid major network outages.
After these incidents, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Chairman DIG Rajpal Sandhu was set up.
They've used tech tools and on-the-ground intel to catch suspects and trace stolen gear.
The SIT is also checking if insiders were involved, with more arrests likely as the probe continues.