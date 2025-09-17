Next Article
Noida: Fire in basement doused after 11 hours
India
A huge fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the basement of a Noida Phase 2 building where fancy candles were stored.
Thanks to a quick-thinking security guard who alerted the fire control room right away, firefighters arrived fast and got to work.
Cause of fire
Eight fire engines and crews fought the blaze for over 11 hours, facing repeated flare-ups because of all the candles.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey confirmed it was finally doused around noon.
The cause? A short circuit—but luckily, the damage stayed limited to just the basement.