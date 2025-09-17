Punjab village bans up laborers' entry after child's murder

Chief minister condemns discrimination, calls for swift justice

The murder and subsequent investigation triggered strong anti-migrant feelings in the area.

Over 20 village councils have moved to block migrants from settling unless they have valid Punjab ID, and many are demanding police clearance for outside laborers.

This has led to many migrants leaving town—causing real problems for local farms and markets that rely on their work.

