Haryana: 2 brothers killed by drunk-driving cop; 7yo survives
In Palwal, Haryana, two brothers—Mohammad Ayan (13) and Mohammad Ahsaan (9)—were tragically killed, and their youngest brother, Mohammad Arjaan (7), was critically injured after a police vehicle hit them while they were walking home from school on Monday.
The driver, head constable Narender Singh, allegedly tried to escape but was stopped by locals who suspected he was drunk.
Driver arrested, blood samples being tested
The youngest brother, Arjaan (7), suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by villagers after ambulances took too long.
Singh was arrested nearby and has reportedly been charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence. His blood samples are being tested for alcohol as the investigation continues.
Arjaan remains in critical condition, with his mother in shock and under medical observation.