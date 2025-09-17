Maoists announce 1-month ceasefire, seek government response on peace talks

If talks go ahead, it could bring hope for lasting peace

This is the first major step toward dialogue after years of violence and heavy security crackdowns—especially since the killing of Maoist general secretary Basavaraju weakened their leadership.

The government hopes to end Maoist conflict soon, but trust on both sides is key.

