Maoists announce 1-month ceasefire, seek government response on peace talks
The banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has announced a one-month pause in fighting and asked the government to join peace talks.
In a letter dated September 16, 2025, the group acknowledged requests from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and senior police officers to give up arms and join the mainstream.
They also want jailed leaders included in any discussions.
This is the first major step toward dialogue after years of violence and heavy security crackdowns—especially since the killing of Maoist general secretary Basavaraju weakened their leadership.
The government hopes to end Maoist conflict soon, but trust on both sides is key.
If talks go ahead, it could bring hope for lasting peace across central India's tribal regions that have been affected by this insurgency for decades.