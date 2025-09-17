Next Article
Delhi seeks extra Ganga water to tackle shortage
India
Delhi is in talks with Uttar Pradesh for 50 million extra gallons of Ganga water each day to help tackle its growing water shortage.
Right now, Delhi needs about 1,250 million gallons daily but can only supply 1,000, leaving many residents short.
The Ganga already provides over a quarter of the city's total water.
Treated wastewater for irrigation in exchange?
To sweeten the deal, Delhi is discussing providing UP its treated wastewater for irrigation in exchange for more raw Ganga water.
This swap could help both states—Delhi puts its unused treated water to good use, and UP could use the treated water for irrigation.