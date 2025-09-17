Delhi government issues new rules for managing street dogs

Vets and support staff at ABC centers will get special training to make sure care is consistent everywhere. Harassing street dog feeders is now officially punishable, and there's a complaint system if you see trouble. ABC centers also need proper kennels, reliable power for surgeries, transport vans, and safe waste disposal.

Awareness drives will be conducted

The city plans regular awareness drives so everyone understands how to live alongside street dogs.

If you adopt an Indian dog breed from the streets, you'll skip registration fees—and sterilization plus first vaccination are free.

Gentle dogs go back to where they were found; only aggressive ones stay in approved shelters.

It's all about safer streets—for people and pups alike.